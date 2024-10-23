Wexford General Hospital good compliance across 8 national standards

Wexford General Hospital has scored well in the latest HIQA inspection.

The unannounced visit by HIQA was part of a broader assessment that included other hospitals in the region.

The inspection found generally good compliance across eight national standards, though there were areas needing improvement, particularly in staffing.

15% of nursing positions were unfilled, and there was a 50% shortfall in staffing for the special care baby unit.

Speaking about the report John Tuffy the head of healthcare at Hiqa said there is a need for a more sustainable approach to staffing in the long term.

Moving forward, the hospital must submit a compliance plan to address the identified issues, especially regarding workforce resourcing.

