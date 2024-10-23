Wexford Science Festival to take place as part of Science Week 2024

Science Week, the annual week-long celebration of science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) will take place across Ireland from the 10-17 November. This year, Science Week will explore the theme of Regeneration.

Science Week is harnessing the power of regeneration and calling on the people of Wexford to celebrate our innate ability to reinvent, rejuvenate and regenerate. With hundreds of events taking place nationwide, there is something for everyone – whether you’re passionate about protecting our environment, biodiversity, our future health, or using technology like generative AI in our everyday lives.

Regeneration is happening all around us and Science Week is the chance to explore the endless opportunities for the future, and how the decisions we make today will greatly impact future generations. Some events taking place as part of the Wexford Science Festival not to be missed include:

Stephen James Smith Spoken Word Session , 14 November, 6:45pm-7:45pm

Seal Rescue Centre: Tour and Talk: Seal Rescue Ireland Visitor Centre 16-17 November. The tour will begin with a short introduction to Ireland’s iconic seal species; their fascinating life history, behaviours and the threats they face in modern oceans.

Bricks 4 Kidz: Southend Family Resource Centre, 11 November 5:00pm – 6:00pm. Dive into an action-packed adventure of STEM discovery using LEGO® bricks, where science, technology, engineering, and maths come alive! Whether you’re assembling epic robots or tackling mind-bending challenges, the possibilities are endless.

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science for Society, Research Ireland, said: “Regeneration is happening all around us and touches every part of our lives – from how we safeguard our health, to the technology we use, and how we care for our planet. Science Week is a chance to show people what is possible when we use our collective strengths to build a brighter, more sustainable future. This Science Week, there is something for all generations, and I would encourage everyone in Wexford to get involved, whether by attending local events, engaging online, or sharing experiences with friends and family.”

With fourteen festivals taking place across the country, including Wexford Science Festival, Science Circus by the Sea Festival, Southeast Science Festival, Cork Space Fest, Kerry Science Festival, and “C’mere Till I Tell Ye” Dublin STEM Festival, there is something for all ages and interests.

For more information on how to get involved and to see the full list of events, workshops and talks across the country, please visit ScienceWeek.ie. You can also follow developments using the hashtag #scienceweek or #regeneration. Most Science Week events are free to join, but registration may be required.

