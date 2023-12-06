Investment for Enniscorthy Sports Hub

Enniscorthy Sports hub is to receive an additional €150,000 under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).

The first allocations under the LSSIF were announced in January 2020 with Enniscorthy Sports Hub receiving €300,000, bringing the total funding under this scheme to €450,000.

The additional funding for projects is being provided, in response to delays experienced by grantees arising from the pandemic and construction inflation, following engagement with the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform.

Welcoming the funding , Deputy Kehoe said; “It is vitally important that we have sporting facilities like these so that people of all ages and abilities can benefit from their use. The Sports Hub in Enniscorthy is a resource that is used by groups and individuals across Wexford and beyond. It is a target of this Government to get as many people participating in sport as possible and to do this we need to invest in the necessary facilities.

“Similarly, if we are to develop our elite sportspeople we need to invest at grassroots level. I am pleased that the Government is in a position to provide further assistance in the development of these facilities in light of the challenges they have faced since funding was confirmed just before the pandemic.

Related