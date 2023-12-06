A positive move for Wexford Hospice Service

It has been announced that the HSE will now be running the Hospice service in Co. Wexford.

The significant and planned change to the Hospice will have no effect on services offered by the organisation.

Wexford Hospice service was established in 1991 by a voluntary committee to provide a home based specialist palliative care service in the County.

The service has been funded through voluntary donations from organisations and individuals and was also supported by an annual subvention from the HSE.

This move will take the pressure off fundraising for the service which costs upwards of €700,000 annually.

Chairperson of the service Gary Morris featured on South East Radios Morning Mix today and outlined the positive move for the organisation:

“It is very much a positive step. The service will remain unchanged, if anything the nurses will have greater access to the services within the HSE which will give them access to education. Over time the burden of having to raise donations and fundraising will decrease.”

He went on to say that any events that have organised to raise funds for the service will still go ahead and the funds will be dispersed amongst other charitable organisations that have a similar objective.

