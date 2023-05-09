Irish environmental charity Clean Coasts are asking volunteers in County Wexford to clean up the coastline

World Ocean Day is celebrated annually on 8th of June and, with less than one month to go, Irish environmental charity Clean Coasts are asking volunteers in County Wexford to sign up to request a free clean-up kit and take action on the day.

For 2023, the focus of World Ocean Day will be on the 30×30 campaign meaning that for us to create a healthy ocean with abundant wildlife and to stabilize our climate, it’s crucial that 30% of our planet’s lands, waters, and ocean are protected by the year 2030.

Marine litter has become a global problem for humans and marine life alike. For the past 20 years, Clean Coasts has been working with communities to tackle this issue. Making sure litter is collected and disposed of properly at the source is vital for a cleaner ocean and a greener world for all of us to enjoy. Communities in County Wexford have demonstrated their desire to be part of the solution by taking part in several beach cleaning calls to action.

To request a kit, visit www.cleancoasts.org.