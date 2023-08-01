Calls for a Skateboard Park in Enniscorthy, Wexford

A local Enniscorthy Councillor is calling for a skateboard park for young people in the town.

Independent Councillor Jackser Owens says other towns across the county have skateboard parks including a newly opened facility in Min Ryan Park in Wexford and one is badly needed in Enniscorthy district.

Speaking to South East Radio News this Morning Councillor Owens explains why it would be a good addition to the area:

“I had a meeting with a lot of young people in Enniscorthy who have Skateboards, they say that there are skateboard parks in other towns. Where they are currently skating is dangerous and right near the roads, so a skateboard park for these young people would be the right way to go.”