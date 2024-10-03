Irish Rail to change timetable again, following frustration expressed by passengers

Irish Rail says its making timetable changes to correct issues raised by customers in the last few weeks.

The schedule was changed in August, which resulted in complaints by unhappy passengers.

The new timetable will begin on October 14th, and will be published on Monday.

It remains to be seen if the extra 9.25pm train from Wexford to Gorey, which began its operation along with the introduction of the new timetable back in August, will remain in service.

Head of Corporate Communications at Irish Rail, Barry Kenny says its clear the last plan needed more work:

“We’ve been monitoring the performance ourselves and obviously customer feedback and we apologise to our customers. It’s clear that there was significant disruption to people’s journeys and in turn their daily lives and that is down to us. That’s down to in trying to accommodate additional services impacting too much on the journeys of our commuting customers and we want to correct that and we will be correcting that.”

