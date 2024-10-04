Urgent action called for as primary care centre in New Ross stalls

A New Ross councillor is calling for urgent action regarding the stalled primary care center project in New Ross.

After over a decade of planning, the HSE has announced that they must start from scratch due to complications with the selected site and the project’s high costs.

Cllr Michael Sheehan said This delay is particularly frustrating as nearby areas like Enniscorthy and Ferrybank have already opened new state-of-the-art facilities.

The councillor said that after 14 years, this lack of progress is unacceptable

Speaking to South East Radio News Michael Sheehan said that the people of New Ross deserve better healthcare services and that the urgency to open a primary care center must be prioritized.

