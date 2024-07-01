Irish Water “apologise for inconvenience” as Boil Water Notice is set to enter fifth day in Ferns

The village of Ferns is set to enter its fifth day under a Boil Water Notice.

Uisce Eireann issued the notice following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply, following a consultation with the HSE.

In an update on Monday evening, in a statement to South East Radio, Irish Water say that they “understand the inconvenience that a Boil Water Notice has on the local community”, and that they “apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

They go on to say that while they’re continuing to investigate the issue, that they “cannot be conclusive about an exact date for lifting the notice, as it is dependent on remedial measures and sampling results.”

The statement continues that “once remedial measures are complete, extensive sampling will be required”, following which there will be further consultation with the HSE to agree the lifting of the ban.

Local councillor Cathal Byrne says that the residents of Ferns deserve a timeframe as to when the ban will be lifted, saying “I’ve been inundated with constituents in the Ferns area contacting me in relation to the Boil Water Notice since it went out. I’m frustrated to be honest with the response given by Irish Water, and the fact that we still do not have a definitive timeline for when the Boil Water Notice will be lifted for the Ferns Public Water Supply.”

