Wexford homeowners in for major boost

Thousands of potential homeowners in Wexford are in for a major boost following changes to the First Home Scheme.

The shared equity scheme, was first launched in 2022 in a bid to help people purchase their first homes.

In an update to the scheme, the ceiling that applies to qualifying homes in 14 counties, including Wexford, has increased by €25,000 to €350,000.

Higher price ceilings of up to €500,000 for apartments and €475,000 for houses, apply in areas of greatest demand such as Dublin and Cork.

