Wexford consumers warned to take care against fraudsters

Wexford consumers are once again being warned of fraudsters and online scamming.

Bank Card Fraudsters are becoming more and more increasingly prevalent with the amount of transactions being scammed now being called “incredible”

The Money Doctor John Lowe said there are a few basic rules to arm yourself against hooksters.

These include staying safe online by not clicking on links, watch out for people behind you at the ATM , Shred important documentation before dumping and never share your pin number online or on the phone.

Speaking on Morning Mix John Lowe said unless you know somebody personally never share your financial information.

Listen back to the full conversation here and arm yourself with the advice.

Related