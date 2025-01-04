Irish Water warns Wexford users to protect pipes and conserve water ahead of cold snap

Uisce Éireann is urging people in Wexford to protect water pipes and conserve water as freezing temperatures grip the county.

The body warns that freezing water can expand and damage pipes, potentially leading to costly repairs and disrupted supply.

Simple steps, such as insulating outdoor pipes, turning off water to unused areas, or keeping heating on at a low level, can help prevent freezing and bursts.

The public is encouraged to act now to minimise the impact of the cold weather on homes, businesses, and farms.