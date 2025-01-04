Preparations being put in place by Wexford County Council for ‘Multi-Weather Hazard Event’

Preparations are being put in place across county Wexford this afternoon (Saturday) ahead of a ‘multi-weather hazard event’ which will see severe frost, icy patches and hazardous travelling conditions across the county.

Following the issuing of an orange weather warning for rain and snow for county Waterford earlier today, Wexford is now the only county in the region to remain on a yellow level warning for rain and snow, which kicks in at 5 O’Clock this evening.

An orange ‘snow and ice’ warning kicks in from 5pm for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary, with an orange alert for rain and snow for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Director of Services at Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore said that the council are preparing for all eventualities:

“I’ve just come off a call with the National Directorate. Interestingly, I think every county in Munster and every county around Wexford, including Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow and Wicklow are all on orange, we’re the only yellow county, but I think we’ll have maybe snow close to the mountains and around the borders. But we are ready for whatever eventuality occurs; We’ve already salted at 4am last night. We have the snow ploughs fitted in case it does turn to heavy snow, but for Wexford we seem to be escaping the worst, but we’re preparing for the worst.”

