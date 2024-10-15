Jim Codd refuses Savannah Trip

Councillor Jim Codd has confirmed that he has turned down an offer to travel to Savannah for the annual trip there for St Patrick’s Day.

He believes that people are at the pin of their collar with financial pressures, especially regarding heating and fuel costs. He pointed out a significant overspend of €500,000 on B&B accommodations for the homeless, stressing the need for more permanent housing solutions.

He criticized the council for not addressing motions requesting permanent beds for homeless individuals, highlighting a case of a man who has been living in a tent for over four years.

The councillor said in all good conscience he had to refuse to attend a promotional trip to Savannah, emphasizing that he cannot prioritize tourism while so many people are suffering from homelessness and a lack of housing. He noted that there are 3,000 people on the housing waitlist, including a young woman sharing a bed with her son due to the housing crisis.

He reaffirmed his commitment to representing the needs of the local community, particularly in South Wexford, and reiterated the importance of addressing the chronic shortage of housing and homelessness.

Despite facing opposition, he remains dedicated to advocating for his constituents and prioritizing their needs over promotional events.

Related