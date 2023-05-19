Kilmore Quay RNLI Respond to Late Night Call to Injured Fisherman

Kilmore Quay RNLI last night came to the aid of an injured fisherman on board a fishing vessel 33 nautical miles south of Kilmore Quay.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather Tamar class lifeboat Killarney, by the Irish Coast Guard at 10.23pm to evacuate an injured person from a fishing vessel. The man was working on a 24-metre fishing trawler located 33 nautical miles south of Kilmore Quay when he suffered a serious injury to his hand.

The lifeboat under Coxswain Eugene Kehoe and with six crew members onboard immediately launched and made its way to the scene, arriving at 11.45pm. Once on scene, the casualty was assessed and then taken onboard the lifeboat where he was attended to by RNLI first aiders on the return journey to Kilmore Quay. The lifeboat arrived back in the harbour at 1.17am where an ambulance was waiting to take the casualty to hospital.

Speaking following the call out, Kilmore Quay RNLI Lifeboat Coxswain, Eugen Kehoe said: ‘This was a good outcome and thankfully conditions were calm and favourable. We want to wish the injured man all the best and a speedy recovery. I would also like to commend our volunteer crew who despite the late call and darkness of night, did not hesitate to respond.’

The Kilmore Quay RNLI lifeboat crew involved in the call out were Coxswain Eugene Kehoe, Philip Walsh, Aidan Bates, Nigel Kehoe, Trevor Devereux, Sean Furlong, Robbie Connolly and Deputy Launching Authority Eddie Byrne.