Wexford Beaches get Blue and Green Flags

An Taisce has announced the recipients of the Blue Flag and National Green Coast Awards for 2023.

Rosslare Harbour beach has been given the award, after missing out last year.

The Green Coast Awards were first presented back in 2003 to four beaches in County Wexford it has since been rolled out nationally.

The aim of the Green Coast Award is to recognise beaches of high environmental quality

Here is the full list of Wexford Winners:

Blue Flag Beaches in Wexford

Ballinesker Beach

Ballymoney North Beach Beach

Carne Beach

Curracloe Beach

Morriscastle Beach

Rosslare Strand Beach

Blue Flag Marinas in Wexford

Kilmore Quay Marina

New Ross Marina

Green Coast Awards in Wexford

Ballyhealy

Booley Bay

Cahore Point Beach

Cullenstown Strand

Culleton’s Gap

Grange

Old Bawn Beach

St. Helen’s Bay

Rosslare Harbour Beach