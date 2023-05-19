Wexford Beaches get Blue and Green Flags

An Taisce has announced the recipients of the Blue Flag and National Green Coast Awards for 2023.
Rosslare Harbour beach has been given the award, after missing out last year.
The Green Coast Awards were first presented back in 2003 to four beaches in County Wexford it has since been rolled out nationally.
The aim of the Green Coast Award is to recognise beaches of high environmental quality
Here is the full list of Wexford Winners:
Blue Flag Beaches in Wexford
Ballinesker Beach
Ballymoney North Beach Beach
Carne Beach
Curracloe Beach
Morriscastle Beach
Rosslare Strand Beach
Blue Flag Marinas in Wexford
Kilmore Quay Marina
New Ross Marina
Green Coast Awards in Wexford
Ballyhealy
Booley Bay
Cahore Point Beach
Cullenstown Strand
Culleton’s Gap
Grange
Old Bawn Beach
St. Helen’s Bay
Rosslare Harbour Beach