Leinster Rugby squad hitting the road with two open training sessions in Wexford

Ahead of the start of the BKT United Rugby Championship, Leo Cullen and the Leinster Rugby squad are again hitting the road with two open training sessions in Wexford.

Following last week’s open session and live training match against the first team in Lansdowne FC, the squad are holding another two sessions this Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday morning they are hosting their open session in Gorey RFC, while on Friday they are hosting their session in New Ross RFC.

There will be opportunities after the sessions for supporters, young and old, to meet the players and coaches and to get some selfies and autographs with the players.

Last season Leinster Rugby had a number of open sessions in Kilkenny College, Dublin University FC, Clontarf FC, UCD RFC, Mullingar RFC, SETU Carlow, Wicklow RFC and a pre-season game in Navan RFC, and the plan is to again host training sessions in clubs and schools across the province over the course of the season.

Leinster Rugby looks forward to meeting as many supporters as possible in both clubs over the two days next week and would ask that all supporters work with local volunteers and club stewards at all times on the day to ensure that everyone enjoys the day as much as possible!

Leinster Rugby Open Training Schedule (*estimated start times):

Thursday, 22 August 2024:

10am: public access to Gorey RFC

10.15am: training session starts

11.30am: meet the players

Friday, 23 August 2024:

10am: public access to New Ross RFC

10.15am: training session starts

11.30am: meet the players

