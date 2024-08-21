Wexford Gardaí issue ‘Back to School’ road safety warning

With back to school for most students last than a week away, Wexford Gardaí are appealing for students and parents to be aware of road safety.

In particular Gardai are asking that parents and students be vigilant at pick up and drop off points and when crossing roads.

Sergeant Eddie Wilde spoke to South East Radio and said that there is an increase in traffic around this time:

“Starting back to school becomes a very busy time with traffic. Traffic increases hugely everywhere. It becomes very dangerous around schools because you have a big mix of traffic and children.

And sometimes you have children who is the first time in a new area.”

He warned about distractions when using the roads:

“There are a lot of distractions these days: People walking across the road looking at the phone and the headphones on that cant hear traffic. It’s very important in particular, for new students

that they’re aware of where they are, aware of their environment and also for people driving to be aware that these children are there.”

Sergeant Wilde asked parents to plan their drop off and pick up points in advance:

“I’d ask parents to basically plan their journeys, bring the drop-off points as far away and as safe a place as possible for their children and not clutter around the entrance to schools, particularly schools where there’s very young children.”

In relation to the area in Talbot Green he said:

In particular last year, we had a lot of issues at Talbot Green. We’d ask parents now, this is the time to talk to their children, especially maybe new children that are coming into town,

that they’re conscious of the people that live there. Conscious of the impact on these people and their property, their cars, their walls, the flowers.

He finished off by saying that children should make sure that they are visible on the roads by wearing Hi-Vis accessories and vests as the mornings and evenings get darker.

You can order free high visibility clothing and accessories from:

https://www.rsaorders.ie/index.php?route=product/category&path=71

