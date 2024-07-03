Local businessman calls out racism

Wexford local business man Willie O’Reilly is calling out racism in the country.

According to Mr. O’Reilly, who owns The Hookless Village, Fethard-on-Sea, the Ukrainian Community in particular have become a valuable asset to communities around the country.

Mr. O’Reilly says they bring employment to local communities and amenities like bus transport, which may have only run weekly in the past are now running three to four times a day.

The Business Owner says in his area alone the Ukraine population have propped up in excess of 100 businesses working in farms shops & restaurants

When asked about tension in his area Mr O Reilly said there is none and that the Ukrainian people are an integral part of the community.

You can listen back to the full interview here:

