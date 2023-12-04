Lorcan Kinsella Appointed President of County Wexford Chamber

County Wexford Chamber proudly announces the appointment of Lorcan Kinsella as its new President, a position effective since the Annual General Meeting on 30 November. This appointment marks a significant milestone in the Chamber’s history, symbolising a new era of leadership and innovation under Lorcan’s guidance.

Lorcan Kinsella, Founder and CEO of Brand Nova Digital, brings a rich tapestry of experience and achievement to the presidency. His company, an award-winning digital marketing agency based in New Ross, specialises in UI/UX eCommerce website design, search engine optimisation, and digital marketing data analytics software. Lorcan’s leadership at Brand Nova Digital has been characterised by groundbreaking approaches and consistent success.

Lorcan’s journey to the presidency began in 2017 when he was invited to join the board of the New Ross District Chamber. His invaluable contributions there led to a seat on the committee responsible for the historic amalgamation of the County Wexford Chamber. This crucial role showcased his ability to navigate complex organisational challenges and his commitment to regional economic development.

Following the successful amalgamation, Lorcan was elected Vice President of County Wexford Chamber, a role in which he demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision. His tenure as Vice President set the stage for his ascent to the presidency, with a clear mandate to drive innovation and growth.

Over the past 10 years, Lorcan has been a pivotal figure in the digital marketing world, consulting and training over 6,500 professionals. His expertise in lead generation sales funnel architecture has been instrumental in shaping the strategies of leading brands and agencies.

Lorcan’s influence extends into academia and public speaking. He has lectured at institutions like the Digital Marketing Institute, Dublin Business School, and Griffith College, imparting wisdom and sparking innovation among students and professionals. As a keynote speaker at numerous conferences, he has shared his profound insights on Digital Marketing Strategy.

Vision for County Wexford Chamber Under Lorcan’s Leadership

Lorcan envisions a Chamber that is at the forefront of digital transformation, supporting local businesses in adapting to the ever-evolving digital landscape. His leadership is expected to usher in a new era of growth, collaboration, and sustainability for the Chamber and its members, with a focus on the Chamber’s Strategic Vision, namely:

– Promoting sustainability in business and the wider community.

– Representing and growing the Chamber’s membership.

– Advancing economic development in County Wexford.

– Encouraging tourism, culture, and the nighttime economy.

– Supporting workforce development and education initiatives.

– Community Engagement and Future Aspirations

