Major concerns for taxi drivers safety in Wexford

Shane Freeney, a taxi driver from Wexford, has shared his concerns regarding the significant challenges faced by taxi drivers in Wexford, particularly when operating during the nighttime hours.

Speaking on Morning Mix, he said that while finding a taxi can sometimes be difficult, the issue is most prevalent at night. This, he believes, is largely due to the safety risks involved in night-time driving, which have “driven” many drivers to leave the profession entirely.

Mr. Freeney revealed that verbal and physical abuse are sadly common occurrences for many taxi drivers, especially during late-night shifts.

He told of disturbing incidents, such as being strangled with seatbelts by aggressive passengers, adding that these violent encounters are often kept quiet to avoid alarming family members. Reflecting on his own experience, Freeney shared that he was assaulted and verbally abused nearly every week during his years of driving at night. He also shared a particularly disturbing incident when he received a threatening voicemail from a drunk customer, threatening his own family members. As a result of these dangers, he no longer works night shifts.

The safety challenges faced by Wexford’s taxi drivers are further compounded by the fact that many of them are owner-operators, a situation which means they cannot work round-the-clock hours. Unlike buses and trains, taxis lack security personnel or measures that would ensure the protection of drivers during their shifts. This lack of adequate security, Freeney noted, has left many drivers feeling vulnerable and reluctant to work during nighttime hours.

While most customers understand the issue, there is a growing frustration with the lack of service during these hours.

While many taxis are equipped with cameras, Shane pointed out that these do little to prevent physical harm.

He called for additional safety measures to be implemented to better protect drivers from these frequent threats.

