Met Eireann upgrades its’ warnings to Orange including Wexford

Met Eireann has upgraded its weather alerts from yellow to orange.

It comes into effect from 6pm Wednesday evening to 11am Thursday morning

It is for low temperatures and ice warnings.

In Wexford the next few days will be very cold, with temperatures potentially dropping to as low as -6 especially inland.

Coastal areas will be less affected, but there is a risk of fog forming away from the coast.

Some snow showers are possible on Friday morning before turning to rain.

Status Orange – Low Temperature/Ice warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Extremely cold with widespread severe frost, ice and lying snow.

Impacts:

• Dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot

• Travel disruption and delays

• Animal welfare issues

Valid: 18:00 Wednesday 08/01/2025 to 11:00 Thursday 09/01/2025

Issued: 09:06 Tuesday 07/01/2025

