Major concerns raised over possible move to franchise post office in New Ross

Major concerns are being raised over the possible move to franchise the post office in Charles Street in New Ross. An Post is said to be considering putting the Post Office Service in Charles Street out for franchise, which could end up seeing it move premises.

A local Fianna Fail councillor believes the change will lead to a reduction of services and workers as well as the sale of the iconic premises in the centre of the town.

Speaking to South East Radio News this morning Councillor Michael Sheehan says the move would have implications for not just the workers but the service. “I have spoken to Minister Jack Chambers, who is responsible for Postal services and he too shares my concerns and he is to meet Senior Management in An Post to go through this.



I have asked for a similar meeting with An Post to outline my concerns and I am adamant that the premises should not be sold or abandoned as a Post Office. I was the only Representative to fight the campaign for a better post office for our people, so I am not going let the service slip out of town without a fight.



This move has profound implications on the Post Office Retail Service in New Ross.As Post needs to engage with the community and immediately suspend/ mothball any plans. The people of New Ross deserve better.”

