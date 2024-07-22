Malcolm Byrne cites “risky” strategy

The party has decided to nominate two candidates in the three seat constituency, one from the Wicklow side and one from the Wexford side.

Senator Malcolm Byrne is the only candidate from the Wexford side and will be selected.

He described the strategy as “risky” saying

“While I understand that it is necessary to maximise our votes in both Wicklow and Wexford, running two candidates risks splitting the vote and it could put me under serious pressure especially as I understand Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and others are only running one candidate, which will make it easier for them.”

The Gorey based Senator pointed out,

“I am very grateful for the support of so many in trying to win a Dáil seat in the new constituency to date but this is going to be a difficult battle and every vote will be vital.”

The General Election must take place between now and next March.