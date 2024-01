The man arrested on Wednesday in connection with the discovery of 14 people hidden inside a shipping container at Rosslare Europort, will be released from Garda custody this afternoon.

The Romanian truck driver in his 30s, had been arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Rosslare for an alleged offence under the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act of 2021.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.

