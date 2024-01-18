Wexford County Council has activated it’s Adverse Weather Protocol for rough sleepers

Sub-zero temperatures are expected again tonight prompting Wexford County Council to activate it’s Adverse Weather Protocol.

A yellow alert for cold weather and ice remains in effect for the entire country until eleven o’clock tomorrow morning.

In accordance with the Protocol, male and female rough sleepers should go directly to Ozanam House on Thomas Street, Wexford and present at 9pm this evening.

The Outreach team from the Homeless Services and Support Unit will endeavor to contact all known rough sleepers to advise them of the shelter arrangements.

Ozanam house can be contacted on 053 9121440.

