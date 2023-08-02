North Wexford Councillor hits out at school bus seat situation

Parents of students attending school in North Wexford are expressing their frustration after they were denied places on school buses for the upcoming school year.

Gorey Councillor, Joe O Sullivan, is calling for Bus Eireann and the Department of Education to add more bus places for students who many have no other way to get to school.

The Fianna Fail Councillor says the system is flawed and foresees the problem continuing moving forward.

“This should be tackled and tackled straight away. Its not that difficult to calculate how many new children will be coming on the bus and how many will we be dropping off. Whether we need to put on an extra bus, whether we need to adjust a route, that is not a difficult job.”

He went on to say that the situation needs to be operated with common sense and a bit of “basic cop-on”. He said that moving forward the issue needs to be addressed by Bus Eireann and the Department of Education.