Mayor of Wexford Wades in on Faythe Protest

The Mayor of Wexford has waded in on the protest at The Faythe in Wexford Town over a proposed housing development.

Local residents have been protesting citing serious concerns about the impact on green space, traffic congestion, and overall safety.

Over 90 formal objections have been submitted, yet locals have said they feel ignored by the council and the developer.

Speaking on Morning Mix Mayor Catherine Walsh said the lines of communication must be kept open

The Mayor believes the area is already heavily congested

Related