Measles Vaccination clinics are beginning in Co. Wexford today

Measles Vaccination clinics are beginning in Co. Wexford this weekend.

The catch up programme will mainly be aimed at groups who may have missed the vaccine in the past such as children, young adults and health and care workers.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, especially in children aged under one year, pregnant women and those who are immunosuppressed.People are being advised to be vigilant and take necessary steps to protect against Measles. Numerous European countries are reporting new Measles cases every week.

So far this year, there have been five confirmed cases, and the death of a man in early February, from the disease.

Today (Sat 23rd) there’s a clinic on the ground of St. Johns Hospital in Wexford vaccination centre from 12pm-4pm, and again on Monday the 25th from 12pm -4pm. In Quarry Park private care centre in Enniscorthy next Wednesday the 27th of March from 10am to 1pm and Grogan’s Road Primary Care Centre next Thursday 28th of March from 1oam to 2pm.

