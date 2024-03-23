43 year old Gorey man missing since Monday

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 43 year-old Jason Hammett who is missing from his home in Gorey.

Jason was last seen at the Central Bus Station in Dublin city centre on Monday and is described as being approximately 5’8 foot with a medium build. He is bald and has blue eyes.

Gardaí and Jason’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Jason’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

