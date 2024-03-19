Members and Staff of Wexford County Council show Racism the Red Card

To mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21st, 2024, the Members & Staff of Wexford County Council officially launched ‘Wear Red Day’ at the Council Meeting on the 11th March.

Speaking at the launch, Cllr. John Fleming, Cathaoirleach Wexford County Council said, “We are sending out a strong message that we as communities & people of Wexford, welcome diversity, celebrate it, and take a stand against racism in all forms.”

Wear Red Day is part of the Show Racism the Red Card anti-racism programme, which is operated in Ireland by the Immigrant Council of Ireland. The programme provides educational resources, workshops, training and awareness-raising activities for primary and secondary schools, youth groups, workplaces and sporting stakeholders nationwide. We are inviting everyone in the community to get involved.

“Wexford County Council is proud to stand in solidarity with those experiencing racism and will continue to work with all our partners to build strong and inclusive communities in Wexford.” added Amanda Byrne, Acting Director of Services.

Related