‘Bailey’ has been revealed as the top Puppy name in Co. Wexford

We’ve seen the top baby names trending in recent months but what everyone really wants to know is what names have been topping the lists of pet-parents over the last year.

Following research conducted by Petmania, the top mutt-monikers across Ireland have been revealed just in time for National Puppy Day on March 23rd, with ‘Bailey’ coming out as the most popular name for dogs in both Wexford and nationally. The name ‘Luna’ was a close second, while other popular names include ‘Teddy’, ‘Milo’, ‘Rosie’ and ‘Bruno’.

Teddy, Bruno, Milo and Skye completing the top 5 for pet parents in the county.

Whilst the list of puppy names surveyed included the popular names Nalas, Milos and Daisys, the poll showed a rising trend for names as Gaeilge, with interesting Irish names like Éire, Lúnnagh, Fíbí, Cú Chulainn, Croía, Oráiste, Féirín, Óige, Taibhse, Samhain, Báinne, and Bó.

There were also many names stemming from food inspiration, from Donut, Biscuit and Toffee, to Pepper, Fudge, Peanut, Strudel, Cookie, Muffin and Popcorn. Even Basil, Sushi, Mocha, Oreo, Coffee, Cheddar, Cupcake, Pickles, Pumpkin, Honey, Hersheys, and Taco might be overheard in a dog-park soon.

Lots of puppies were named after popular fictional characters, especially those who were trending in 2023 like ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Barbie’. There were also Groot, (Guardians of the Galaxy), Loki, Thor, Pepper Potts (Marvel), Remus, Hermione, Draco, Albus, Dobby (Harry Potter), Simba, Nala, Bambi, Mowgli, Dory (Disney), Leia, (Star Wars) Elmo, (Sesame Street) Apollo Creed (Rocky), Harley Quinn (Batman) Khaleesi, Joffrey, Sansa (Game of Thrones), Bowser (Super Mario), and even Nancy Drew!

Many of the country’s new four-legged friends are also being named after celebrities, such as Toto Wolff, Bowie, Bruno Mars, Elvis, Axl, Joey Montana, Tyson, Swayze, Snoop Dogg, and Gigi.

Brand-loving pet-parents even managed to give a nod to some famous brands such as Prada, Pepsi, Nando, and Rolo.

The puppy names were generated as part of survey conducted amongst new pet owners in 2023 for Petmania’s Puppy of the Year Competition.

