Members of Wexford’s Travelling Community raise €10,000 for Monageer NS ASD Class

€10,000 has been raised for Monageer National School’s Autism Unit.

The money comes as a result of a fundraising effort by men from the Travelling Community from across county Wexford.

The men organised a host of sporting tournaments in mid-December, which raised the funds for Monageer’s ASD Class.

Enniscorthy Independent Councillor John O’Rourke attended the cheque presentation earlier this week and told South East Radio more about the fundraising, saying:

“Andy Kelly and Johnny Connors were the main instigators of it, and pulled all the members of the Travelling community in Enniscorthy and outside of Enniscorthy together over

a couple of nights running a soccer blitz with the assistance of Shamrock Rovers AFC who gave them the use of the astro pitch. They came together also and had other tournaments, such as a small little shinty tournament they had among themselves, and they raised over 10,000 euros.”

