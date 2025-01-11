“Enniscorthy people shouldn’t have to travel to Wexford or Gorey” – Enniscorthy councillor calls for greater town amenities

Enniscorthy people shouldn’t have to travel to Wexford, Gorey or further afield for cinemas, play facilities or brand shopping.

That’s the view of Enniscorthy councillor Jackser Owens, who says that people from the town are being forced to shop outside of the locality, due to a lack of local facilities.

Cllr Owens was speaking following the recent publishing online of a video showing the condition of the town’s former cinema Slaney Plaza, which closed its doors in 2011.

The Independent councillor says he hopes that the video, which has hundreds of thousands of views on social media site TikTok, prompts interest in the reopening of the cinema:

“It’s a place [the cinema] that people in this county could go to. I mean, at the moment, you have to go to Wexford and Gorey, to go to a cinema. I understand looking at the video, it’s in a fantastic condition. We have to travel for Playzone, we have to travel for McDonald’s, for Tesco, for Penneys. We want all of them in our town so that we don’t have to travel anymore for the likes of these places.”

