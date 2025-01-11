Wexford one of six counties where GPs are not in a position to take on new patients according to new survey

Wexford is one of six counties where GPs in practices are not in a position to take on new patients, according to a new survey.

61% of GPs questioned by Saturday’s Irish Independent admitted they weren’t taking on any new patients due to increased demands.

Alongside Wexford, there were five other areas in total where no practice was in the position to take on new patients – counties Kildare, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Cork county excluding the city.

Dr. Diarmuid Quinlan, Medical Director of the Irish College of GPs, says there are a number of reasons why the surge in demand for GPs has happened:

“Ireland now has over 5.1 million people, which is our largest population since the famine. We also have an aging population. The number of older people over 65 has gone up from over 700,000 to over 800,000 in the last four years. In addition, we still have COVID. We’ve had the expansion of the medical card scheme in Ireland; while it’s very welcome, it does increase

GP workload.”

