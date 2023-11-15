MEP Mick Wallace says it beggars belief that the European Union have not called for a ceasefire in Gaza

Wexford Independent MEP Mick Wallace has said it beggars belief that the European Union have not called for a Ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on morning mix earlier today Mr Wallace said that Israel is continuing to bomb hospitals, schools, ambulances, churches and apartment blocks and that these are war crimes

He says it is taking place under the unconditional support and approval of the European Union and that it beggars belief that a ceasefire has not been called.

Mr Wallace said that at this stage 5000 children are now dead who are not members of Hamas.

