Water restrictions in Enniscorthy

Uisce Eireann announced that overnight restrictions for customers in Enniscorthy. In a statement they informed Enniscorthy residents that restrictions will be in place over night to help water levels recover.

They also advised that vulnerable customers need to register to get direct communications regarding their water supply:

“Essential overnight water restrictions are necessary for customers supplied by Enniscorthy Town Water Supply to ensure daytime supply for the community.

The restrictions, which will be put in place tonight and tomorrow night, Wednesday,15 November from 11pm until 6am, are required in order to help reservoir levels recover after essential repairs were carried out over the weekend.

The areas affected include Enniscorthy Town and surrounding areas.

Some customers may experience reduced pressure while others may experience water outages during these times. Water levels are being reviewed daily and the restrictions will be in place until Thursday morning, 16 November .

