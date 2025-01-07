Adverse Weather Impact on Hospitals and Community Services in the HSE South East Region

Recent adverse weather conditions have led to some disruptions in hospital and community services across the HSE Dublin and South East Region, with varying impacts depending on the location.

Hospital Services

While hospitals in Dublin South, Waterford, and here in Wexford have been largely unaffected by the extreme weather, they continue to face a high volume of patients due to the flu and other respiratory illnesses. These hospitals remain busy as they manage the ongoing demand for care.

Hospitals in Wexford have not cancelled any appointments, but with a rise in patient numbers, those attending for scheduled procedures may experience delays. Wexford’s medical teams are working diligently to ensure safe and effective care despite the challenging conditions.

Community Services

Community services in Dublin South and Wicklow have largely remained unaffected by the weather. However, counties Waterford and here in Wexford are seeing some disruption. Local teams are making every effort to directly contact patients whose appointments may be impacted, ensuring that they are kept up to date on changes.

Disruptions to Day Services

Some community and day services have been canceled in the Southeast, with certain areas facing icy conditions and limited access to facilities. Efforts are ongoing to reach out to affected individuals and reschedule services where possible.

As the weather conditions are expected to persist, the HSE will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates. Patients are advised to check the HSE website for the latest information regarding service disruptions and to follow regional and national media for further updates.

For more information on service disruptions and updates, visit HSE Service Disruptions.