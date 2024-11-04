Michael Sheehan leaves Fianna Fáil to run as an Independent in upcoming General Election

Michael Sheehan, a long-serving local councillor in the New Ross district, has announced that he has left Fianna Fáil, and that he will run as an Independent for the upcoming General Election.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran, Sheehan explained his decision after nearly 30 years with his former party, citing a need for a “strong voice” to represent New Ross and South Wexford in the Dáil.

He highlighted that it’s been two decades since a representative from New Ross was elected, and he believes the area deserves a choice of one of their own on the ballot.

Sheehan made it clear that his move was without ill will towards his former party, expressing gratitude for their support over the years.

Now focused on his independent campaign, he aims to bring what he termed as “real change” to New Ross.

