Major funding announced for Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence

Grant funding to a total of 3.5million euro has been awarded to Wexford GAA

The money is coming from the Large Scale Infrastructure Fund and will be spent on further development of the Centre of Excellence in Ferns

This will include an all weather flood lit pitch, enhanced spectator stand along with improved facilities and dressing rooms

Chairman of Wexford GAA Micheal Martin said its great news for the organisation and will allow more clubs and teams in all grades to make use of the state of the art facilities

