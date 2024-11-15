Mick Wallace to stand for election in Wexford constituency

Another high profile candidate has entered the crowded election race in the new Wexford four seat constituency

Former MEP and TD Mick Wallace made the announcement on Morning Mix today

The Wellingtonbridge native was elected to Dail Eireann twice previously topping the poll at his first attempt in Wexford in 2011

He then ran for the European Parliament and was elected in 2019

He failed to get re elected in the Euro elections earlier this year

Mick Wallace says he thought long and hard before making up his mind to stand and says his future political career lies in the hands of the electorate of Wexford

