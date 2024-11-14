The Bailey Bar & Eatery Named “Overall Best Food Pub” at Irish Pub Awards 2024

The Bailey Bar & Eatery in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, has been awarded the title of “Overall Best Food Pub” at the Irish Pub Awards 2024.

The recognition, awarded by a panel of industry judges, follows The Bailey’s win of the South East Regional Award earlier this autumn.

The Bailey competed with seven other finalists from across the country, showcasing the best of Ireland’s pub dining scene.

The award reflects the bar’s focus on high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients and a dynamic menu that celebrates Irish culinary excellence.

“We’re incredibly honoured to be recognised as the best food pub in Ireland,” said General Manager Ned Hogan. “Our team’s passion, hard work, and commitment to excellence have brought us here. This award is a testament to the incredible Bailey Bar team and our loyal patrons.”

Related