Migrants who were found on shipping container in Rosslare are now ‘missing’

It has been reported that at least eight of the 14 migrants who were found in a shipping container in Rosslare have fled State services.

The two children and twelve adults were discovered in a refrigerated container at the port in Wexford on Monday.

The Irish Independent has said that some of them are now “missing” from where they were being assessed by International Protection Services in Dublin.

Gardaí were alerted to their arrival in Ireland after authorities in the UK received a call from inside the container.

