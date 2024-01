The Irish passport is still among the most powerful in the world.

The annual Henley’s Passport Index has placed the Irish passport in 3rd after assessing how many countries it provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to.

In Ireland’s case that’s 192 countries.

After claiming the top spot for the past 5 years, Japan has now been joined by France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Singapore as the worlds most powerful passports. Each of those gives access to 194 countries.

Related