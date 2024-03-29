More broadband updates for Co. Wexford

National Broadband Ireland, the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the Government, is visiting Co Wexford in the coming weeks with the company’s Chief Executive Officer, TJ Malone, delivering an update to a meeting of the County Council on Monday, 8th April.

24,000 premises in Co Wexford are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Co Wexford will receive €88 million of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

TJ Malone, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland Deployment, said: “I am delighted to have an opportunity to provide an update to Wexford County Council. I want to thank the Council for working very constructively with NBI as we are in regular contact on our construction works.

“We are rolling out the National Broadband Plan high speed fibre network with minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to over 24,000 premises in Wexford. The benefits of the speed and reliability of NBI fibre are huge. Co Wexford residents who connect will be able to work, study and play online all at the same time without interruption. For farms and businesses, high-speed broadband unlocks opportunities to expand and innovate.

“We are making significant progress in Wexford. Over half of the 24,000 premises we will ultimately serve can already order a connection today. The 12,987 premises where the network is now available for order are in towns and townlands in NBI deployment areas all over the county, including:

Over 4,500 surrounding Enniscorthy

Over 3,800 surrounding Wexford town

Almost 3,300 near Rosslare

“Over 4,200 premises have already connected, and we are encouraging Wexford residents to visit nbi.ie and enter their Eircode to check their status. “We are also letting people know that build works are under way for the people living in rural areas near Monamolin and Ballycanew where over 3,000 premises are expected to be able to connect by autumn this year. Moreover, almost 2,000 premises in Fethard-on-Sea are due for connection between by the end of this summer. We are working hard on the rest of the rollout in Wexford with the majority of engineering surveys complete in the county. We will continue to provide regular progress updates and we are confident the rollout is on schedule and on budget and the network will be live for all premises by the end of 2026.”

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Some 70 RSPs have already signed up to sell services on the National Broadband Ireland network and 64 are certified as ready to start providing connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the National Broadband Ireland network, visit NBI.ie/buy.

National Broadband Ireland contractors have been on the ground across the country and over 241,324 premises nationwide can order or pre-order broadband on the NBI network so far.

The National Broadband Ireland website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

Related