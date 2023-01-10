More burglaries reported in homes in the Enniscorthy area

Yet more break in’s have been reported in homes in the Enniscorthy area.

Since Christmas, Gardaí have seen a spike in the number of burglaries throughout the area. They suspect they may be linked to a travelling gang of professional criminals currently in the area.

Yesterday even 2 more incidents occured. The first was in the Killane area. It happened between a quarter to 5 and a quarter passed 5.

The second burglary happened in the mile house area between half past 5 and half past 7.Once again a black audi was spotted in the locality at the time that may have been involved. A sum of cash and jewellery was taken from both homes.

Elsewhere, Wexford Gardaí have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour on a bus route from Bunclody to Enniscorthy.

They say they have received a number of complaints from passengers on that route who have seen a spike in incidents. These include eggs being thrown at buses, drunken behaviour and stones being thrown at people inside the bus

The popular bus service is used by a lot of elderly people and Gardaí are encouraging anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to contact them immediately.