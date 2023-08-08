More issues surrounding school bus places in Wexford

Up to 50 students in the Rosslare District have no way of getting to school come September due to a lack of school bus places.

A local Councillor has today highlighted the issue and is calling for changes from Bus Eireann to alleviate the insecurity that occurs every year.

Councillor Jim Codd said that new routes need to be opened. He also stated that the issues come hand in hand with the housing crises as people living in Wexford Town are tryin to get out to Bridgetown and vice versa.

He is asking for the situation to be looked at by Bus Eireann.