South East Radio joined other radio stations across the nation to pay respects to Sinéad O’Connor

South East Radio and other radio stations across the country paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor by playing “Nothing Compares to You” at 12.30 this afternoon as thousands of people came out in Bray to pay their final respects.

There was a round of applause as the funeral cortège travelled along the seafront in Bray this afternoon.

The hearse was led by a van playing Sinéad O’Connor’s favourite song by her favourite artist, ‘Natural Mystic’ by Bob Marley, as the cortège made its way along the Bray promenade.

Thousands of fans of lined the streets of the seaside town, where the late singer lived for 15 years, to pay their final respects.

Fans have been laying flowers and cards outside the singers former home throughout today.

A private funeral service, which was attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins, took place earlier – while a private family burial will take place shortly.