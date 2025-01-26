More Stormy Weather With Hermine.

Wexford is expected to get another taste of stormy weather as storm Hermine hits the country.

Wexford won’t get the brunt of the storm, but a status yellow wind warning is in effect until 6 o’clock tonight for most of the country.

Very strong winds and heavy downpours can be expected in most areas.

There are currently 2,000 households still without power today across the County.

Storm Co-Ordinator for the Enniscorthy and Wexford area Peter Graham from ESB says it could take a couple of more days to get everyone back on the grid, but progress is being made from outage numbers yesterday of 12,000

