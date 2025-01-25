Fresh status yellow wind warning for Wexford as Storm Herminia approaches

We’re being advised to prepare for another storm.

Status yellow warnings have been issued for most of the country, including here in Wexford, ahead of the arrival of Storm Herminia, which is due to bring heavy winds and rain tomorrow (Sunday) and Monday.

Wexford is one of nine counties which will be under a yellow wind warning from 6AM on Sunday morning, to 6PM on Sunday evening.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group met again this afternoon to assess the situation – and the government’s means-tested Humanitarian Assistance Scheme will be made available to those who need it.

Wexford Deputy and Housing Minister James Browne is urging the public to be mindful of debris and loose branches from Storm Éowyn:

“The incoming storm, we’re hoping will stay offshore, but some of those winds may hit land. And again, it’s probably some of those areas that have already been badly hit are the most vulnerable to some of those winds. All of the emergency workers, the responders, everybody is out there and working in some very dangerous conditions. So we do need a little bit of patience towards those people, but everything has been done to restore power of water and communications as quickly as possible.”

